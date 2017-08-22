City councilors defer vote on resolution that could reverse parts of ART project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are deferring a vote until next month on a resolution that calls for a study of how the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project performs after it’s completed.

Councilors Dan Lewis and Don Harris are behind the resolution to determine if the designated bus-lane actually helps reduce traffic.

The proposed study would compare traffic over a 60-day period before and after ART.

ART doesn’t live up to initial expectations, the councilors want to convert everything back to how it was before ART.