City councilors defer vote on resolution that could reverse parts of ART project

By Published:
ART construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are deferring a vote until next month on a resolution that calls for a study of how the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project performs after it’s completed.

Councilors Dan Lewis and Don Harris are behind the resolution to determine if the designated bus-lane actually helps reduce traffic.

The proposed study would compare traffic over a 60-day period before and after ART.

ART doesn’t live up to initial expectations, the councilors want to convert everything back to how it was before ART.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s