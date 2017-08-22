City councilor proposes crime ridden alleyways to be blocked off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alleyways in the city can be a magnet for criminal activity. Business owners who are tired of the problem are trying a new approach, and the city is listening.

Dan Herr is the owner of Sidetrack Brewing Company. He’s been in the building next to Second and Coal since 2012, and he says it attracts a variety of people.

“We are near some of the homeless facilities and we do have a lot of homeless traffic that comes through the alley,” said Herr.

The problem is, Sidetrack Brewing shares the same wall as the alleyway. Herr says it’s a free for all when it comes to the type of activities he’s seen there.

“Every other day there’s defecation behind the dumpster to clean out,” said Herr. “It continuously gets vandalized and occasionally they’ll send somebody out to address it, there’s just kind of a general disrespect for property.”

There may be a solution. During Monday night’s city council meeting, City Councilor Isaac Benton proposed three major alleyways to be blocked off from public access because many people find them to attract problems.

Two of those proposals were passed. The alley next to Sidetrack Brewing is one, and the other is at Locust and Coal, right next to the M&M Gas Station.

“We’ve always had an issue with trying to…recognizing it’s kind of an unsafe place and making it better,” said Herr.

The idea is to block the alley with a wall, to allow controlled parking and vehicle access. It’s something Herr thinks might work.

“Limiting access to some folks is probably consistent with what I want to do,” he said.

The third alleyway proposed to be blocked off is at Central and Chama in the International District. That proposal was deferred.