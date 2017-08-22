Businesses hope ART construction fixes bumpy, flooded stretch of Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses along Central Avenue between Solano and Hermosa have dealt with road issues for years. The hope is that construction on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project will fix those problems.

“There were potholes, there was flooding when it rained very heavily in the monsoon season,” said Lois Hamamoto, owner of Sachi Organics.

That’s not all.

“It was really fun when you’d drive through, if you’re going too fast you would hit a bunch of bumps and then get air,” said David Bray, who works at Ragin’ Shrimp.

However, most people who work in the area said flooding was the biggest concern.

“For many years, it was definitely like a low point. There was always a lot of water,” said Bray.

Hamamoto said she’d often have to put towels under her door when it rained.

“We didn’t like the prospect of the water coming into the store,” she said.

ART spokesperson Joanie Griffin said those issues were all taken into consideration before construction on the project began.

“We raised the entire roadway up about a foot, which got rid of that bump,” said Griffin.

She also said crews reconstructed the entire area.

“Which eliminated the drainage issues, also eliminated the rollie pollie,” said Griffin.

Still, that doesn’t mean the road is perfect. The westbound lanes are clearly on a slant, and the planter beds on the eastbound side are slanted as well.

“Every different area has had its own unique challenges,” said Griffin.

She also said there’s good reason for the slanted areas along the road.

“Drainage. You always have to think about drainage issues,” she said.

No matter how much the road leans, people say it has to be better than it was before.

“I think it will fix a lot of the problems, we’re very hopeful for the future,” said Hamamoto.