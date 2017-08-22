BioPark gets new play area for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids visiting the zoo can get a little wilder thanks to a new play area.

Tuesday Mayor Berry joined city officials to cut the ribbon, on the Colores Play Area.

It replaced the old play area that was often closed because of needed repairs and maintenance.

Officials say they would spend between $50,000 and $75,000 on upkeep alone. The new play area has some cool attractions.

“This playground goes up so that the slide, so you’re about 12 feet up in the air…,” JT Allen from the BioPark said.

The new play area features two tree houses and cost the city $512,000.

It was paid for through a voter approved General Obligation Bond and the City’s Capital Implementation Program.