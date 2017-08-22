Battle for number two quarterback is going in Cowboys Camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The only sure thing under center for the Dallas Cowboys is Dak Prescott. He is the solid starter for the team.

Kellen Moore and rookie Cooper Rush are battling to be Prescott’s backup. Moore appeared to have the spot locked away, but Rush continues to play well each week and it is hard not to notice.

“He understands how you play this position,” said Prescott. “It’s from the neck up, so I mean you don’t let when your drafted or when you’re picked or anything like that affect you. I think he’s used that to motivate him.”

Rush has watched the attention from reporters grow. The former Central Michigan star is taking it all in quietly, going with the flow.

“I’m pretty oblivious to it all I guess, for the most part,” said Rush. “I just try to stay focused during camp, get through camp, keep improving, be able to keep having some success.”