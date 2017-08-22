August 22nd Morning Rush: Trump unveils Afghanistan strategy

1. More troops are likely on their way to Afghanistan soon. Monday night President Trump unveiled a new U.S. strategy for the Afghan war, which is now considered the longest war in American history. While the President wouldn’t specify how many troops would be added, New Mexico’s delegation is responding. Republican Congressman Steve Pearce says “The President must be steadfast in his resolve to complete the mission, and win.” Democrat U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich says sending in new troops “won’t get us anywhere new.”

2. Albuquerque Police Department is facing a federal lawsuit from an accused crook who says the department used excessive force that could have killed him. Accused car thief Majestic Howard had to have part of his skull removed after he was shot in the head in 2015 by a man who believed Howard was stealing his car. A month later police chased Howard down again. The lawsuit states that Officer Jonathan Franco kneed him in the head and didn’t mention it in his police report. Howard’s attorney says Franco’s 7-day suspension wasn’t tough enough or fast enough. The city says it’s still reviewing this lawsuit.

3. A few spot showers lingering over Guadalupe and Mora County will continue to lose intensity and coverage as the morning progresses.

4. Plans to widen Irving Boulevard on the west side are at a standstill. This is after the city council passed a resolution Monday night to stop changes. The city widened Irving from La Paz to Universe several years ago. The next phase called for widening Irving between Unser and Eagle Ranch from two lanes to four. Councilor Dan Lewis asked the city to put the money in a more needed area. The city says the changes to Irving are needed.

5. People across the country are already talking about the next solar eclipse in the United States in 2024. There are many pictures of Monday’s event posted on social media this morning. It was a bit cloudy at first, but in the end, there was a break in the clouds giving New Mexicans the view they were waiting for.

Morning’s Top Stories