Albuquerque family seeks justice after dog was shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is looking for justice after someone shot their puppy.

Over the weekend, Alexandra Gallegos found her 8-month old miniature dachshund, Sam, bleeding in the backyard of their home near Dennis Chavez and 118th Street.

He had been shot by a pellet gun. An X-Ray from the vet shows the pellet lodged in his stomach.

The loss is especially tough for Gallegos’ daughter, who got the dog after losing her father a year-and-a-half ago.

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was tell her that Sam died, and I had to tell her the way he died. That was pretty much traumatic for all of us,” Alexandra Gallegos said.

Gallegos is urging anyone who knows who shot Sam to come forward.