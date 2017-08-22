Albuquerque city councilors halt Irving Boulevard widening project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not what many drivers want to hear.

A major road project will come to a halt, for now after city councilors approved with amendments, a resolution Monday night.

The city has already completed phase one, trying to ease traffic problems on Irving from La Paz to Unser.

In the next phase, the city planned to widen Irving between Unser and Eagle Ranch from two lanes to four.

Monday night councilors voted to stop work on Irving.

The city’s Municipal Development department says the changes to Irving are needed.

