UNM Men’s soccer defender Aaron Herrera is on preseason list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top Drawer Soccer thinks a lot about the play of Lobos defender Aaron Herrera. He is on their Preseason Best XI List. Herrera is a second team selection.

Over the summer he got more experience by playing on Team USA in the U-20 World Cup. So far this season Herrera has three points and a goal for the Lobos over two exhibition games.

Last season he started 22 games and helped the Lobos reach the postseason for the 13th time in 17 years. The 19th ranked Lobos will start the regular season Friday at 11th ranked Washington.