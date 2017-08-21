Suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting has been identified.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it was around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening when they got a call about a man with a gun, pointing it at people.

Police caught up with 25-year-old Jeremias Robertson near First Street and Lomas Boulevard.

They say at some point, there was a threat to officers, and one of them fired their gun, hitting Robertson.

He was rushed to the hospital where he’s undergoing surgery.

The officer involved is on routine paid administrative leave.

KRQE News 13 is working to obtain body camera footage of what happened.

