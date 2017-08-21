Social Media Hub: Solar Eclipse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The total solar eclipse is happening Monday. The 70-mile wide path will span across the United States but in New Mexico, we are expected to only see a partial eclipse. This last total solar eclipse that was seen from coast to coast was 99 years ago.
Can’t get solar viewing glasses? You can view #Eclipse2017 by building your own pinhole projector. Safety first! https://t.co/gEh5ycEo6g pic.twitter.com/jEzsroq92m
— NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017
Updated Eclipse cloud cover forecast is good news for the NW and much of the SE! Central U.S. may not be too happy. https://t.co/QfldqEl3Qv pic.twitter.com/7BstNSoD9G
— NWS (@NWS) August 21, 2017
Preps are underway for #Eclipse2017! In Madras, Oregon, skywatchers took a look yesterday. Click to see when to look https://t.co/xrjcH4RA5n pic.twitter.com/mHEmfgrO8H
— NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017
It’s almost time for the #eclipse! Here’s everything you need to know about today’s #Eclipse2017: https://t.co/gtRdcDjg0k pic.twitter.com/clWE1f6BBL
— NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017