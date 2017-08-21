Radio station looking to spark interest in local high school students through free class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Registration is open for a free class, giving local high school students real-world experience in radio.

The goal is to keep interest in broadcasting alive, when the internet is king.

KANW’s Radio Broadcasting class starts up in just a few weeks. It’s been offered since the 1970’s. But now, the class is free for free to high school seniors.

“We’ve actually seen a decline a little bit. I’m assuming that’s due to the internet and some of the other ways people get their media. But there is still a lot of interests from high school students all the way to people who are retired and everything in between,” Kevin Otero, Program Director said.

The eight-week introductory course covers everything from FCC rules and regulations, music formats, to voice technique. Students will get hands-on training using KANW’s broadcast equipment.

It’s a valuable tool Otero says and it helped him get to where he is today. He’s hoping that students see the value of this whether they’re going into radio, television, or even interested in starting a podcast.

Emily Ashby who took the class last year is now working at the station. She’s hoping to use what she’s learned as she pursues a career in broadcast journalism.

“That being able to have the knowledge and experience is going to help a lot hopefully if I get into broadcast,” said Ashby.

While the radio station is trying to stir up interest among students, the class is also open to the general public.

KANW is owned and operated by APS. Organizers say students currently do not receive credit for taking the class, but they are working on making that an option.

For more information on the class, click here.