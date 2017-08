ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 28-year-old Albuquerque man with autism who went missing last week has been found.

Ruben Sandoval was last seen Wednesday afternoon at his apartment near Paseo Del Norte and Coors.

Police put out the information and it quickly spread on social media.

Sandoval is autistic and is prone to seizures when he’s stressed.

Police did not say where Sandoval was found.