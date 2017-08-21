Paul Weir adds 2 to his staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Paul Weir has added a new face and former Lobo player to his staff. David Chiotti is returning to the cherry and silver to be Director of Player Development.

Chiotti was a Lobo big man in the paint from 2002-2006 under then head coach Ritchie McKay. He was a three time All-Mountain West selection and helped guide the Lobos to a Mountain West Tournament Championship in 2005.

Choitti ranks 20th all time on the UNM scoring list and led the Lobos in field goal percentage during each of his four years at the school. After college Chiotti played professional basketball overseas from 2007-2014.

He also earned a spot on the Italian National Team. Evan Orzolek is a Virginia native who will be the Lobos Video Coordinator. Orzolek was most recently a graduate assistant at South Florida.