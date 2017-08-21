On The Big Screen: New Mexico Film Conference

Nick Maniatis, Director of New Mexico Film Office, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the New Mexico Film Conference happening this weekend.

This year’s event will be filled with dynamic and diverse panels talking about acting, writing, producing, directing, or working crew. They will have experts there to talk to you on Friday, August 25th and Saturday, August 26th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Albuquerque.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by company name