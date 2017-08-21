New street lights brighten section of Southern Boulevard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Southern Boulevard between Eubank and Juan Tabo, new street lights are finally brightening up the street that’s been dark for years.

“We’ve just completed the lights along Southern because it was very dark here along the street,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Doug Harris, who represents this district.

The shiny silver poles have officially been on since last week and up until then were in the testing phases. Now, Harris says the city is moving onto phase two of the project.

Phase two will include adding ‘pedestrian lights,’ which focus on lighting sidewalks and walking paths instead of the street. They’ll look similar to the pedestrian lights in Nob Hill but these will not be on the same pole.

“Here the walking path is a little bit too far away from the street so we have to have two different lights actually,” said Harris.

Beyond that addition, Harris says the city will need to change the bulbs in the new street lights to be LED, to match the city’s effort to convert all light poles to LED lights.

“They’re not LED yet but the city has a bill pending and it should pass tonight which will convert all the city’s street lights into LED lights,” said Harris.

People who live off Southern and frequent the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center say they support having more lights.

“I would love it. Then I could walk as late as I want to,” said Rosie Salazar.

“There aren’t many lights here and it does get pretty dark,” said Esther Romyns.

In all, this project will cost about $500,000. Harris says it’s set to be complete by the end of 2017.