New program aimed to help victims of crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new program to help victims of crime is getting off the ground Monday with their first set of volunteers.

The Victims Services Alliance will support victims as they go through the criminal justice process and follow along with pending cases.

The program was announced back in May and Monday the first group of 25 volunteers began training on how to guide those victims.

The volunteers will go through four days of extensive training, starting with staff from the District Attorney’s Office in Tuscon.

They have had victims services alliance for years.

Volunteers will then come back to Bernalillo County to work with the DA’s support staff.