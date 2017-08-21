Mother speaks out after teens fight-off alleged car-jacker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother says her son is receiving threats after he and three other teens fought back after they say a man tried to carjack them after football practice.

That mother doesn’t want to be identified and has asked us not to name her sons’ high school in fear of retaliation.

“These are boys, not men,” she said.

Two weeks ago, the teens left football practice at the Loma Linda Community Center when they said Angelo Martinez, 21, asked for a ride.

According to police, the teens agreed, but told officers that’s when Martinez pulled out a gun and ordered them out of the truck.

“One of the little of boys realized that his phone was still in the truck and asked the guy if he can get it,” the mother said.

The teens told police, when Martinez reached for the phone, he dropped the gun.

“My son had saw that he dropped the gun so he opened the truck and he just kind of tackled him,” she said.

Martinez ended up with a beat-up face. Some people who spoke to KRQE News 13 said he got what he deserved, but not everyone agrees. The mother of two of the boys said they should not have put up a fight.

“I was mad when when I first found out because the first thing that pops into my head is something bad could have happened to my children and I could be here today without one of them,” she said. “A truck is not worth their lives.”

The story has gone viral and it’s making headlines in other states. Some people are criticizing the teens, saying they took things too far. The mother has gotten messages, too.

“Death threats from the guy’s friends,” she said. “So my kids have to hide. My kids have to watch where they go, who they’re with, and their surroundings at all times.”

When police arrived, Martinez also had a knife on him. Police discovered the gun was fake.

Martinez is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Court records show he has other car theft related charges. Martinez was released from jail last week.