Missing dog returned to Albuquerque family after apparent break-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A happy ending to the search for a family’s dog that went missing after a home break-in.

The family who lives near Rio Grande and Candelaria came home earlier this month to find broken glass and their 7-month old Pit Bull mix, “Choppa,” gone.

“Choppa” is a sight dog for the family’s other dog “Goldie.”

A friend of the family and president of the rescue group NMDOG says a good samaritan returned “Choppa.” She says “Choppa” is in good condition.

They passed along all the information to detectives to find the person who took him.

