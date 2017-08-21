Men convicted of killing parents in 1988 arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested convicted murderer in connection to a recent kidnapping.

Decades ago a Cibola High School, student Mitchell Overhand was convicted of murder for the 1988 killings of his parents.

Overhand shot his parents in their Paradise Hills home, beating his mother with a hammer until she died. He then buried them in the backyard before throwing a party at the home.

Overhand was then sentenced in 1989 to 40 years behind bars. He served 20 years and got out seven years ago.

On Friday, Overhand was arrested near Osuna and Edith.

Police said for hours on Tuesday, August 8, Overhand and a group of people beat up and tortured a man at a home on Atrisco Ranch Road, claiming he owed them drug money.

The man said Overhand and the group even showed him a picture of his best friend, dead and sexually mutilated. The man told police Overhand told his friends to stop the torture before he then dumped the man in a parking lot near Sandia Prep.

The victim told police Overhand said, “You’ve been spared.”

Overhand was scheduled to appear in Metropolitan Court on Monday, but that was canceled because prosecutors are taking the next step to keep him behind bars until trial.

Police are also investigating a possible homicide connected to the picture of the mutilated man that police said Overhand and his friends showed to the victim in this case.

Police also arrested 29-year-old Chase Smotherman into the Bernalillo County jail early Friday morning for that beating on August 8.