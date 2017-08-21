Yet another back door cold front will work in the eastern New Mexico on Tuesday fueling scattered to widespread thunderstorms. That moisture will continue to push west and fuel storms on Wednesday across the state. By Thursday a piece of a pacific storm will continue to keep the showers going. It does look we are in for drying trend by the weekend.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
