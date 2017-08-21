Marine captain on cross-country charity run to stop in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A U.S. Marine Corps captain running across the country for a cause is making her way through New Mexico.

Captain Maggie Seymour set out on a 100 day, cross-country run from San Diego to Virginia Beach in support of three causes.

Seymour says the run, which started a month ago, is meant to raise money and awareness for Gold Star families, veterans and special needs athletes.

“This run is my way of paying them back for accepting me into their families over the last 10 years,” Captain Maggie Seymour said.

Seymour is expected to finish her 3,000 mile journey in October.

