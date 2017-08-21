Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Roswell is arrested

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman inside Roswell hotel room has been arrested and police now are searching for another suspect.

Roswell police say 35-year-old Jeremy Hawkins was taken into custody last Saturday in Albuquerque by the U.S. Marshals Service.

He’s being returned to Roswell to face charges of murder, tampering with evidence, intimidation of a witness and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hawkins is accused in the death of his 31-year-old girlfriend, Ashley Sena.

Her body was found Aug. 4 and police say she had been shot once in the face.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Frank Moss. He’s wanted for tampering with evidence, intimidation of a witness and being a felon in possession of a firearm.