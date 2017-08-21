Lobos’ running back Tyrone Owens is ready to operate in the spotlight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While senior Teriyon Gipson was roasting opponents from his running back position last season, then red shirt sophomore Tyrone Owens was doing the same. Both players ended the season with over a thousand yards each. Owens had 1,084 yards on 134 carries. His longest rush from scrimmage was 83 yards. Owens also had 7 touchdowns.

Owens, now a red shirt junior, doesn’t have any plans on taking a step back even though he is now in the spotlight. Owens is a preseason All Mountain West Selection and is on the Earl Campbell/Tyler Rose Watch List. He will not sneak up on anyone this season and that is alright with him. He knows what he has to do to keep moving forward. “Just be on point with everything I do, as far as film, classroom, everything,”

Lobos head coach Bob Davie know opponents will prepare for Owens more often since he was basically an unknown last season. “This is a key, key maturity test for Tyrone Owens because he has had a lot of attention,” said Davie. “I will say this. the kid loves football. At the core of everything he’s been since he’s been here he is a tough guy that loves football.” The Lobos will start the season by hosting Abilene Christian September 2.