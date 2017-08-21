KRQE CARES Shoes for Kids Campaign enjoys oustanding viewer support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year’s KRQE CARES Shoes for Kids Campaign has already exceeded expectations and it’s not over yet.

The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids August campaign is in full swing and enjoying great success thanks to KRQE viewer participation. KRQE is collecting NEW athletic shoes for kids that can be dropped off at KRQE or at Albuquerque Payless Shoe Stores. Shoes can also be purchased at Payless with a 20% discount.

KRQE has one more phone bank coming up on Friday, August 25 to receive monetary gifts. Participants can also go to krqe.com/cares and choose the Shoe Campaign link to donate.

Donations are being taken by the Assistance League of Albuquerque, a non-profit organization that partners with KRQE Cares to see that the Title 1 students get shoes.

To make a donation or for more information, please see the KRQE Cares website.