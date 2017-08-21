Kristen’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY: More scattered to widespread storms are expected this afternoon and evening – top threat: localized flooding. Afternoon highs will warm to the 60s, 70s and 80s statewide (most of us below seasonal normals for this time of year).

TUESDAY: Slightly drier conditions will cut down on storm numbers… but we’ll still have quite a bit of moisture and instability over the north and east to keep the showers & t-storms going. Afternoon highs will warm a few degrees with the Albuquerque-metro area in the mid- to upper 80s by afternoon’s end.

MIDWEEK: A cold front moving in from the northeast will increase storm chances across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will drop a few degrees but will stay close to seasonal normals through the end of the work week.