Hobbs man arrested after ramming into police car, held on 6th DWI

By Published:
KRQE News 13 Breaking News, Albuquerque NM

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of ramming a police car while leading officers on a chase.

Police say they got reports Thursday, of Leonardo Marquez Jr., trying to run over a woman with his sedan.

When police caught up with him he sped away.

Police say he eventually slammed into a patrol car just after an officer put down a spike strip.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also believe Marquez was drunk. He’s now charged with his sixth DWI.

Marquez is also facing aggravated battery on a police officer and a charge for escaping police.

