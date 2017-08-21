Helping Hands: Child Abuse Awareness Event

Chantelle Martinez from Blessed and Beautiful, and Community Advocate, Sammy Montano, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the third annual Child Abuse Awareness event.

This is a free event open to everyone in Albuquerque and will begin with a balloon release. There will be a talent show, jump rope contests, coloring contests, face painting, a cake walk and guest speakers. The event is Saturday, August 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook.

