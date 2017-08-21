Golden retriever digs up heroin in Oregon backyard

This photo provided by Yamhill County Sheriff's Office shows Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson Posing for a photo as he honors the Avery family golden retriever, Kenyon, in McMinnville, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Kenyon was honored for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in the family's backyard. (Yamhill County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon family’s golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family’s backyard.

KATU-TV reported Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it.

As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Svenson presented Kenyon with a ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics dog for life.