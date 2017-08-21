For Your Education: Back To School

New Mexico Living has some of the best products for you when you head back to school and the dorms.

Luna Mini 2 Sonic face brush eliminates blemish-causing impurities for a fresh, clear complexion.

Dirt Devil Reach Max Plus 3-in-1 Vacuum is great for dorm rooms.

Rise Glider 2.0 Rolling Carry-On with Backpack Straps allows you to pack all your essentials for college.

Creative Outlier Sports are a high-performance wireless earbuds for students, good for studying, gym and sports.

Nextbook FLEXX 11A is a Convertible Touchscreen Tablet PC at an affordable price.

