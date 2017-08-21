Despite cloud cover, New Mexicans gather for solar eclipse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The eclipse is wrapping up for New Mexicans who got the chance to check out the rare sight, now everyone’s filtering back into work.

Whether you are in the observatory, the park or watching the live stream from the planetarium the crowds were packed everywhere for this once in a long time event.

“Oh it’s just a wonderful event. I have never seen an eclipse and a lot of people have been talking about it,” Cheryl Mugleston said.

For the last couple weeks we have seen the rush for glasses all across the country, but some people got creative with homemade glasses and created them from using cereal boxes and tissue boxes.

Some have called this the “Great American Eclipse” because it’s a total eclipse of the sun that is visible from coast to coast for the first time in 99 years. This event is a moment most will not forget.

It’s an event for all ages and a moment most won’t forget.

Cloud coverage was on and off Monday in New Mexico, but people still got a good look at the Natural History Museum.

The University of New Mexico campus also had a large crowd viewing the eclipse.

