Child Abuse Awareness event honors local children that have been lost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is that time of the year again- time to celebrate the lives of survivors and honor the lives of the innocent children that have been lost to child abuse and violence.

This free event is for everyone in Albuquerque and will begin with a balloon release for the innocent lives that have been lost.

There will be a talent show and any child under the age of 18 can enter. All contestants will get a prize. There will also be jump-roping contests, coloring contests, face painting, cake walk, and more.

The event will be on Saturday, August 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the website.