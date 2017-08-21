August 21st Morning Rush: Española police chief on leave after child abuse indictment

1. Espanola’s Chief of Police Matthew Vigil is on paid administrative leave after he was hit with child abuse charges. Court documents show Vigil was indicted Thursday on charges related to two different incidents. One accuses Vigil of child abuse and attempting to keep his 13-year-old daughter from using a phone. The other charges are from October 2016 where Vigil is accused of child abuse against his children and stepchildren, along with battery on his wife. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Vigil is on paid leave.

Full Story: Española police chief indicted in two child abuse cases

2. The Albuquerque police chief is responding to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ threat to not give the city federal resources due to its detainment practices. According to the Albuquerque Chief Gorden Eden wrote a letter to Sessions saying the city plans to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice Program aimed at reducing crime. Sessions threatened to exclude Albuquerque calling it a sanctuary city. Eden denied being the chief of a sanctuary city.

Full Story: Albuquerque Police chief responds to Jeff Sessions’ threat

3. A soggy and cloudy start to the day with morning showers still moving north over eastern and northern NM. More scattered to widespread storms are expected this afternoon and evening – top threat: localized flooding.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. An event many have been waiting for the last few weeks is here. The total solar eclipse will move in a 70-mile wide path across the country. In New Mexico we are expected to see a partial eclipse beginning at 10:21 a.m. By 11:45 a.m., viewers in New Mexico will be able to see nearly three-quarters of the sun blotted out by the moon. Monday’s event will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross coast-to-coast in the U.S.

Full Story: Anticipation builds for total eclipse in New Mexico despite weather concerns

5. The bear mania continues. This bear will be relocated soon after he was caught Sunday morning. He was first sighted in the Ivory and Baltic roads area in Rio Rancho early Friday. Game and Fish and Rio Rancho Police looked for the bear for hours. It wasn’t until Sunday morning that the bear was again spotted. This time around Wellspring and 20th. It took two tranquilizer darts to sedate the large bear.

Full Story: Black bear captured in Rio Rancho

Morning’s Top Stories