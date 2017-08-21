Albuquerque mayoral candidates release plans to fight crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilor Dan Lewis, who is running for mayor, released his plan to fight crime in Albuquerque.

Lewis says Albuquerque loses millions of dollars in business and has a bad reputation because of crime. His plan would include bringing in a new police chief.

He also wants to focus more on community policing and recruitment standards for officers.

Lewis’ goal is to have at least 30 percent of APD’s sworn officers staff its detective bureau and regularly testify in court. He says he’s also aiming for shorter police response times.

Lewis says to fully staff APD, he will raise pay for first-year officers.

Earlier this month, mayoral candidate Tim Keller laid out his crime plan. He also stressed the importance of hiring more officers and bringing in a new police chief.

Another candidate, Bernalillo County Commissioner Wayne Johnson, also released his crime reduction strategy for the city. His plan calls for adding manpower and resources to the fight against crime.

Johnson says he would renegotiate the Department of Justice agreement and narrow its focus to use-of-force issues. Johnson also wants to fix the criminal justice system with better data sharing between law enforcement, the DA’s office, the courts, and the jail.