‘Sunday is Funday’ brings joy to Rio Rancho residents

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday’s gloomy weather didn’t stop families from flocking to a community celebration in Rio Rancho.

A mechanical bull was just one of many attractions at the mayor’s ‘Sunday is Funday’ at Haynes Park. There were also lots of local vendors and kids activities as well as a silent auction.

KRQE News 13 talked to a family that just moved to New Mexico from Texas.

“It’s beautiful here, it’s just great weather and i just like it here better than Texas,” the Williams family said.

This was the twelfth year of the event.