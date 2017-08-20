Students stand with teacher recorded criticizing President Trump

BERNALLIO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo High School teacher is in hot water for giving a very critical lecture about President Trump. Now, several of her students are coming to her defense.

A group of students met with KRQE News 13 Sunday, saying they stand by their teacher and believe she has every right to freedom of speech. They want to make sure her job isn’t in jeopardy.

That teacher was recently recorded criticizing President Trump in class. That recording was brought to News 13 by upset parents.

The teacher was then absent on Friday, according to students.

“We lost a day of our education. Our parents are not glad that this has happened because we should be educated just as well as other students should be,” said student Micaela Vigil.

Her supportive students made signs because they believe their teacher has the right to express her own opinion. They think the recording is unfair.

“She’s a teacher that cares about your feelings and education. I have a feeling that she wouldn’t push someone to believe something they didn’t want to,” said student Kimberly Arizmeney.

The parents who sent the audio to News 13 worried teens wouldn’t be able to express their own political beliefs in class. However, a senior athlete on a team the woman coaches said that’s not the case at all.

“I personally support the president and me and my coach, we do have debates and we do talk about it and we do educate each other. I do see her point and she sees mine,” said Indiana Madrid.

While they await the district’s next move, they hope speaking out will keep a teacher they love at BHS.

“I was fairly angry because it’s an opinion, it’s a history class. We all learn from having debates,” said student Allie Hogan.

In the initial KRQE News 13 report on this story, the district’s interim superintendent called the recording “very concerning.” He could not provide a comment on the personnel matter, but said the district is in the process of dealing with the teacher “at the appropriate level.”