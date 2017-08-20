State Police make arrest in alleged alcohol bootlegging operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A tip led New Mexico State Police investigators to an alleged alcohol bootlegging operation out of an Albuquerque car dealership.

According to a criminal complaint, the unlawful sale of alcohol was taking place at the El Primo Auto Sales on Zuni near Louisiana.

On Thursday, officers went into the dealership undercover and bought a 50 dollar bottle of a drink called “Jenni Riverra” off of Jorge Mateo-Segura.

Mateo-Segura was then arrested and later release on his own recognizance.