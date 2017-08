ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off of their 2nd preseason win and in that game with Indianapolis the fans got a sneak peek of what the offense should look like in the regular season. Silver Star Nation’s Babe Laufenberg had a chance to walk and talk with one of the Cowboys biggest threats on the outside, Cole Beasley.

Babe talks about coming off of a season where Cole led the team in receptions, he talk’s life, and of course Dallas Cowboy football.