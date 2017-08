ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at an Albuquerque hotel.

APD says the man was found just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the MCM Elegante Hotel.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been release.

No other information is available at this time.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.