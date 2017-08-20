Lowriders roll into Albuquerque Convention Center

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Hundreds of lowrider fans rolled into the Albuquerque Convention Center Sunday for the 2017 super show.

More than one hundred cars, motorcycles and even some bicycles were there – many competing for awards in what some participants called the ‘super bowl of New Mexico lowrider shows.’

“It’s really a lot of money, a lot of time, it’s a lot of knowledge,” Ericka Garcia said, who attended the event, “Not only is it an art, but you’re building a beautiful machine to do amazing things.”

The event also included live music and tattooing.