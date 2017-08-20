Lobo Women’s Soccer wins 2nd game of the season over GCU 1-0

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Women’s soccer bounced back from a season opening loss on Sunday, defeating Grand Canyon 1-0. The Lobos opened up Sunday’s match up with an early goal from senior Claire Lynch. The Volcano Vista graduate, Lynch’s goal was all the Lobos would need on Sunday.

They played great defensively at UNM Soccer Complex, only allowing 5 total shots and shooting 20 of their own. The Lobos better to 1-1 on the season, and they will hit the road next. UNM will take on in state rival New Mexico State on Friday, game time will be 5 pm.