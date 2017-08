CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)– Investigators are working to identify the victim of a deadly shooting in Eddy County.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the body of a man around 8 p.m. Saturday near Six Mile Dam.

Deputies say the man had multiple gunshot wounds.

The man is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40-years-old, about five foot eight with brown hair and eyes.

If you know who he is or have any information about his death call Eddy County Sheriff’s.