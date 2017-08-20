Heights couple shot at after confronting suspected burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a terrifying start to the day for a couple in the Northeast Heights Sunday as they confronted a possible burglar on the way to church. The encounter was inches away from being deadly.

The couple was on their way out the door when they noticed something odd happening in their neighborhood. A car was circling the block near their Wyoming and Comanche home.

“I told her something didn’t look right,” William Thompson said, recalling what he told his wife as they were leaving their home.

After they eventually pulled out of the driveway, it was a matter of seconds later that that suspicious white car pulled into their driveway, as captured in a neighbor’s surveillance video.

On a hunch, the Thompsons turned around on their drive to Sunday worship and went back home. They found that white car and a woman outside their home in the driveway, along with a man in the passenger seat.

“When we confronted them further she lost her temper, pulled a gun out of her purse, and pointed it at my wife. My wife was fixing to take a picture with her phone,” Williams said.

Blocked in the drive way, the woman was pointing the gun and yelled at them to get out of her way.

“I was kind of scared when the gun was aimed at me. I was kind of mad. She had a gun and all I had was a bible,” Williams said, “I just kind of took things into my own hands. Probably shouldn’t have done that. We like to protect out property. We work hard for what we got.”

As the woman sped off, she fired a shot at Thompson’s wife. It struck the couple’s truck in their driveway, missing her by inches.

Luckily, the Thompsons have dash cam footage along with their neighbor’s cameras. Capturing every second of this frightening Sunday morning.

“She didn’t have to shoot,” Williams said about the single shot that barley missed his wife. “She is a bad person.”

The homeowners were still in shock hours later. They said they didn’t make it to church and instead called police to give them the video of what happened.

Police ask anyone who knows or sees this woman to call 242-COPS.