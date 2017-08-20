Fidel Maldonado Jr., is on track for a world title

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Fidel Maldonado Jr., is coming off of a big win that crowned him an interim super lightweight champ. Fidel now has another big fight ahead of him, as he will take on former interim world lightweight champion Ismael Barroso.

The fight will be the main event on October 13th. It will also be shown on ESPN, and a win here for Fidel could give him that title shot that he has been fighting for. “I feel that I am ready for a world title shot and not even a world title shot I want to go win the world title. I don’t care who it is against, I just have to put in the work, follow the game plan, and as long as I can execute I won’t fail”, said Fidel Maldonado Jr.

Fidel is currently ranked in the top 25, and holds a record of 24-3-1. His opponent Barroso holds a record of 19-1-2.