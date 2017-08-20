Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Showers and storms will be increasing across New Mexico this afternoon. Most of the rain this morning will be focused across the southwest in places like Silver City, Deming, T or C, Las Cruces and Alamogordo. The showers will then increase in coverage across central New Mexico by midday with the Northern Mountains also seeing the chance for rain on the rise by the afternoon. Both Albuquerque and Santa Fe will see a better shot at rain today. The rain in the metro areas could continue tonight into the early morning hours of Monday.

Monday looks to be mostly cloudy for the Solar Eclipse. Storms will be less numerous across the state tomorrow with eastern New Mexico seeing the best shot at rain to start the week.

After a brief break from the showers for most of Tuesday, a cold front will then move in late Tuesday evening bringing a shot at more scattered storms for central and eastern NM by the middle of the upcoming week.