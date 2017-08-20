Black bear captured in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico Game and Fish along with Rio Rancho Police have captured a black bear that was seen roaming around Rio Rancho.

The bear was captured late Sunday morning in the area of Wellspring Avenue and 20th.

Game and Fish says they believe this is the same bear that sparked an hours long hunt on Friday in the area of Rainbow and Tulip.

Officials say it took two tranquilizer darts to sedate the large bear.

According to Game & Fish, there have been no reports of damage or injuries caused by the bear.

The bear will be checked out and relocated back into the wild.