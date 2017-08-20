Anticipation builds for total eclipse in New Mexico despite weather concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The excitement is building ahead of Monday’s ‘Great American Eclipse.’

In Albuquerque, residents are keeping their fingers crossed for a break in the clouds so they will be able to witness the historic phenomenon.

“This is a lifetime of it coming,” said 9-year-old Isaiah Sainz.

From the youngest enthusiasts, the buzz everywhere seems to surround the eclipse.

“Friends were talking about having glasses, like special sort of glasses,” explained Lucius Archuleta,10.

These kids say they too know about Monday’s big events.

“The moon goes over the sun,” explained 10-year-old Jeminye Ortega.

New Mexico is outside the ‘path of totality’ which includes areas where the total solar eclipse will be seen. In Albuquerque, people will witness the full moon covers about 73 percent of the sun.

“Northeast New Mexico, corner of New Mexico will get about 83 percent,” explained CNM astronomy instructor Mark Fraser.

“Part of the sun gets covered up and so it won’t be quite as bright outside as what it normally would be,” said Dale Jackson, a researcher at Sandia Labs.

Arup Das, Chief Ophthalmology Professor at UNM School of Medicine said for us south of the total eclipse path, there is no safe way to look at the sun without specific eye protection.

“The vision can go blurred right away,” he said. “It can cause some distortion and then in some people it can cause a permanent black spot.”

Those in the path of totality can look at the eclipse directly, but only for the approximately two minutes the sun covers the moon.

Any other time, special certified solar glasses should be used or a minimum number-14 welder shield.

Or, you can make a pinhole camera by cutting a hole in a piece of cardboard or metal. “Then that projects either onto the ground or onto something else that you put behind it and you can see what’s going on with the sun as it gets projected onto the piece of paper instead of looking at it directly with your eyes,” Jackson said.

There is a lot to be excited about. Watch parties are planned at UNM and the Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.

“This is the first [eclipse] to go across the United states, completely across the continental United States in about 99 years,” Fraser explained.

The eclipse is said to reach its midpoint in Albuquerque at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Experts warn to be careful when purchasing solar eclipse classes, making sure they’re compliant with ISO 12312-2 safety standards.

APS kids will be required to bring their own glasses or pinhole camera to be allowed outside during the eclipse.

For a complete list of places to watch the solar eclipse in New Mexico, go here.