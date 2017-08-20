Albuquerque man arrested after road rage incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man was arrested for shooting the pavement in front of another driver in a fit of road rage.

It happened Thursday and was witnessed by an off-duty police officer.

APD says Somphet Phommahasay was riding his motorcycle, turning left from Academy onto Wyoming when an SUV also turning left came too close to him.

Phommahasay yelled at the other driver.

They both pulled over at the nearby Circle K where the off-duty officer says the two exchanged some words before the SUV driver kicked the motorcycle over.

That’s when Phommahasay allegedly pulled a gun and fired it at the asphalt in front of the other driver.

The SUV driver left and Phommahasay was arrested for negligent use of a weapon and has since been released on his own recognizance.