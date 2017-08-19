UNM Police searching for suspect who they say pointed gun at officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Police are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun at an officer early Saturday morning.

They say they believe the suspect was trying to steal a bicycle on the south side of Hokona Hall just before 4 a.m.

UNM Police say when an officer approached the man, he ran south and pointed a silver handgun at the officer. They say the suspect pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.

The officer took cover and lost the suspect running toward Central Ave.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5’10”, with a thin build, wearing a red hat, white button up shirt and jeans.

UNMPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 277-2241 and telling people in the area to be aware of their surroundings.