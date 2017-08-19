The Latest: Suspect in stabbing death back in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the extradition of a Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University staffer Andrew Warren (all times local):

12:53 a.m.

A Northwestern University professor accused with another man in the brutal stabbing death of a 26-year-old hair stylist has returned to Chicago from California to face murder charges.

Chicago police escorted 43-year-old Wyndham Lathem to Chicago early Saturday.

He and 56-year-old Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago. Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the July attack in Lathem’s high-rise Chicago condo.

Lahtem and Warren surrendered peacefully to police in California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt.

Investigators say Lathem, who was fired after the killing, had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau.

___

12:03 a.m.

An Oxford University employee accused of killing a 26-year-old hair stylist has been extradited to Chicago.

Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren arrived in Chicago just before midnight Friday from California.

He and 43-year-old Wyndham Lathem, a former Northwestern University professor, face charges of first-degree murder for the death last month of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago.

Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the attack in Lathem’s high-rise Chicago condo.

Lathem and Warren, 56, surrendered peacefully to police in northern California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day, nationwide manhunt.

Investigators say Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau.